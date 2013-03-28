The look on the street: London A/W13

GTG sent Kirstin Sinclair out to London Fashion Week for the A/W13 shows where she checked out the fashionistas' beauty secrets
D.J
Lipstick - NARS Dragon Girl
Concealer - Laura Mercier
Mascara - MAC Long Lashes
Illuminator - MAC Natural Glow
Blusher - Benefit
Nails - Essie
Perfume - Molecule
Haircare - Matrix - Chelsea particularly loves their protein spray
Charlotte Groeneveld
Fashion Blogger
Foundation - Chanel Tinted Day Cream
Blusher - Bourjois
Eyeshadow, Eyeliner and Mascara - Chanel
Lips - Nivea Lip balm
Perfume - Salvatore Ferragamo - Signorina
Nails - Opi and Chanel
Haircare - L'Oreal Elvive
Skincare - Clarins, especially their day cream