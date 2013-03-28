The look on the street: London A/W13

Chelsea Leyland

D.J Lipstick - NARS Dragon Girl Concealer - Laura Mercier Mascara - MAC Long Lashes Illuminator - MAC Natural Glow Blusher - Benefit Nails - Essie Perfume - Molecule Haircare - Matrix - Chelsea particularly loves their protein spray

Fashion Blogger



Foundation - Chanel Tinted Day Cream

Blusher - Bourjois

Eyeshadow, Eyeliner and Mascara - Chanel

Lips - Nivea Lip balm

Perfume - Salvatore Ferragamo - Signorina

Nails - Opi and Chanel

Haircare - L'Oreal Elvive

Skincare - Clarins, especially their day cream