The Look on the Street: Chriselle Lim and Eleonora Sebastian

Photographer in-the-know Kirstin Sinclair took some snaps at Paris Fashion Week AW14 of the fashion crowd and stopped by to ask what's in their makeup bags
Fashion blogger, www.thechrisellefactor.com
Perfume - Elizabeth and James Nirvana White
Nails - Estee Lauder in Pale Pink
Skincare - Creme de la Mer
Haircare - Bumble and Bumble
Foundation and Mascara - Giorgio Armani
Blush, Powder, Eyeliner and Eyeshadow - Estee Lauder
Lips - NARS
Eyebrow Pencil - Anastasia
Eleonora Sebastian
Photographer
Perfume - Byredo
Nails - OPI
Skincare - Biotherm
Haircare - Sebastian
Foundation, Eyeshadow, Eyeliner, Blush, Eyebrow pencil and Powder - MAC
Lips - Chanel
Mascara - Dior