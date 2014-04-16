The Look on the Street: Chriselle Lim and Eleonora Sebastian

16 April 2014
get-the-gloss-chriselle-lim-and-eleonora-sebastian-1
Photography by Kirstin Sinclair

Photographer in-the-know Kirstin Sinclair took some snaps at Paris Fashion Week AW14 of the fashion crowd and stopped by to ask what's in their makeup bags

Chriselle Lim

Fashion blogger,  www.thechrisellefactor.com

Perfume - Elizabeth and James Nirvana White

Nails - Estee Lauder in Pale Pink

Skincare - Creme de la Mer

Haircare - Bumble and Bumble

Foundation and Mascara - Giorgio Armani

Blush, Powder, Eyeliner and Eyeshadow - Estee Lauder

Lips - NARS

Eyebrow Pencil - Anastasia

Eleonora Sebastian

Photographer

Perfume - Byredo

Nails - OPI

Skincare - Biotherm

Haircare - Sebastian

Foundation, Eyeshadow, Eyeliner, Blush, Eyebrow pencil and Powder - MAC

Lips - Chanel

Mascara - Dior


