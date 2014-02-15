The Look on the Street: Elisa Baudoin and Saara Valjakka

15 February 2014
get-the-gloss-saara-valjakka-and-elisa-baudoin

Kirstin Sinclair trawled the streets of London Fashion Week's Mens Collections to find out what the fashion crowd were wearing beauty-wise

Elisa Baudoin

Fashion writer and blogger

Perfume - Chanel Chance

Nails - Sephora

Skincare - Eau Thermale Avéne

Haircare - Dessange

Foundation - Make Up Forever

Mascara, eyeliner, eyebrow pencil and Blush - Sephora

Lips - MAC

Accessories - Bindi dots from India

Saara Valjakka

Marketing Director for Dior Homme Leather Wear

Perfume - Armani Prive

Nails - Chanel

Haircare - Redken

Skincare - Helena Rubinstein, Kiehl’s Skin Oil

Foundation - Armani

Blush and lips - YSL

Mascara and Eyeliner - Helena Rubinstein


