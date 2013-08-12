The Look on the Street: Graduate Fashion Week's Savannah Blake and Nasheeba Bukuru

12 August 2013
gtg-look-on-the-street-savannah-and-nasheeba-listing

Kirstin Sinclair hits the streets of Graduate Fashion Week to see what the fashion-forward crowd are wearing beauty-wise



Savannah Blake

Model

Perfume - Pear by Marc Jacobs

Nails - Essie

Skincare - Weleda

Haircare - Moroccan Oil and Aussie Miracle

Foundation - Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser

Blusher - And Other Stories

Powder - Bare Minerals

Lipstick - MAC

Mascara - Benefit

Eyeliner - Topshop

Nasheeba Bukuru

Fashion Designer and Student

Perfume - Angel by Thierry Mugler

Nails - Illamasqua

Haircare - Coconut Oil and Moroccan Oil

Skincare - Vaseline to moisturise and Johnsons baby wipes

Foundation - Illamasqua

Powder - Mac

Blusher - Sleek

Lipstick liner and Eyeliner - Illamasqua

Lipstick - Kate Moss for Rimmel No 19

Mascara - Collection 2000

Eyebrow Pencil - Shadow Sheek


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Skin

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening

Explore More