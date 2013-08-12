The Look on the Street: Graduate Fashion Week's Savannah Blake and Nasheeba Bukuru

Kirstin Sinclair hits the streets of Graduate Fashion Week to see what the fashion-forward crowd are wearing beauty-wise
Savannah Blake
Model
Perfume - Pear by Marc Jacobs
Nails - Essie
Skincare - Weleda
Haircare - Moroccan Oil and Aussie Miracle
Foundation - Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser
Blusher - And Other Stories
Powder - Bare Minerals
Lipstick - MAC
Mascara - Benefit
Eyeliner - Topshop
Nasheeba Bukuru
Fashion Designer and Student
Perfume - Angel by Thierry Mugler
Nails - Illamasqua
Haircare - Coconut Oil and Moroccan Oil
Skincare - Vaseline to moisturise and Johnsons baby wipes
Foundation - Illamasqua
Powder - Mac
Blusher - Sleek
Lipstick liner and Eyeliner - Illamasqua
Lipstick - Kate Moss for Rimmel No 19
Mascara - Collection 2000
Eyebrow Pencil - Shadow Sheek