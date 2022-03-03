The Look on the Street: London Fashion Week

12 November 2012
street-style-london-get-the-gloss

We catch up with the style setters at the spring/summer 2013 shows in London



Pandora Sykes

Blogger and fashion features writer for todayimwearing.com

Foundation Chanel Vitalumière

Blusher Chanel Joues Contraste
Mascara Eyeko Fat Brush 
Lipstick MAC Morange
Perfume Aqua Di Gio men's aftershave
Haircare Kérastase
Skincare Cetaphil
Nails Essie

Monica Ainley

Editorial Assistant at Avenue 32

Foundation Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser
Powder Nars Bronzer
Lipstick Nars
Mascara Lancôme
Eye shadow Nars
Perfume Jo Malone Roses
Skincare Vichy
Haircare John Frieda sheer blonde
Nails Essie


