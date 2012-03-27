The Look on the Street: London Fashion Week 2012







Amelie Riech A Paris-based jewellery designer whose work appeared in this season's Paco Rabanne show “Today I’m wearing YSL Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in le Rouge, with Lancôme Hynose Doll Eyes mascara, Poudre Majeur Excellence powder and Teint Miracle foundation.” See Amelie’s jewellery at www.uncommonmatters.com

Hanneli Mustaparta A Norwegian model, fashion blogger and photographer who lives in New York. Her blog www.hanneli.com has achieved cult status Stateside “For base I use Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in 4.5 and 5.5 (a darker shade) to sculpt my cheeks. I also use Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage on blemishes and under my eyes. On my eyes I’m wearing YSL Luxurious Mascara in Shocking Volume, and Isadora Glossy Eyeliner in Chrome Black. For lips I’ve just used Vaseline lip balm, but my favourite lipstick colours are definitely from Nars.”

Kirstin Knox is a fashion blogger and writer who lives in London. Follow her on her hugely popular blog, www.theclotheswhisperer.co.uk “Most of what I’m wearing today is from Revlon , including their Photoready Foundation and their CustomEyes Mascara. My eye shadow is Sunny Spot from Mac .”