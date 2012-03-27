The Look on the Street: London Fashion Week 2012

Our beauty spotters were at all the coolest autumn/winter shows. Meet the women they flagged down like beautifully made-up taxis
Amelie Riech
A Paris-based jewellery designer whose work appeared in this season's Paco Rabanne show
“Today I’m wearing YSL Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in le Rouge, with Lancôme Hynose Doll Eyes mascara, Poudre Majeur Excellence powder and Teint Miracle foundation.”
See Amelie’s jewellery at www.uncommonmatters.com
Hanneli Mustaparta
A Norwegian model, fashion blogger and photographer who lives in New York. Her blog www.hanneli.com has achieved cult status Stateside
“For base I use Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in 4.5 and 5.5 (a darker shade) to sculpt my cheeks. I also use Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage on blemishes and under my eyes. On my eyes I’m wearing YSL Luxurious Mascara in Shocking Volume, and Isadora Glossy Eyeliner in Chrome Black. For lips I’ve just used Vaseline lip balm, but my favourite lipstick colours are definitely from Nars.”
Kristin Knox
Kirstin Knox is a fashion blogger and writer who lives in London. Follow her on her hugely popular blog, www.theclotheswhisperer.co.uk
“Most of what I’m wearing today is from Revlon , including their Photoready Foundation and their CustomEyes Mascara. My eye shadow is Sunny Spot from Mac .”
Peony Lim
Fashion blogger Peony Lim lives in London. You can follow her musings at Peonylim.blogspot.co.uk
“Today I’m wearing By Terry Sheer Expert Foundation with Chanel Eclat Lumiere Highlighter and I set it with Nars Pressed Powder. On my lips I’m wearing Chanel ’s Rouge Hydrabase Crème lipstick in New York Red.”
“I have on Diorshow mascara and a flick of Bobbi Brown Long Wear gel eyeliner.”
“On my eyebrows there’s no better pencil than Tom Ford’s Brow Sculptor .”
Photography Kirston Sinclair