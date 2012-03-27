The Look on the Street: London Fashion Week 2012

27 March 2012
street-style-5

Our beauty spotters were at all the coolest autumn/winter shows. Meet the women they flagged down like beautifully made-up taxis



Amelie Riech

A Paris-based jewellery designer whose work appeared in this season's Paco Rabanne show

“Today I’m wearing YSL Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in le Rouge, with Lancôme  Hynose Doll Eyes mascara, Poudre Majeur Excellence powder and Teint Miracle foundation.”

See Amelie’s jewellery at  www.uncommonmatters.com

Hanneli Mustaparta

A Norwegian model, fashion blogger and photographer who lives in New York. Her blog  www.hanneli.com  has achieved cult status Stateside

“For base I use Giorgio Armani  Luminous Silk Foundation in 4.5 and 5.5 (a darker shade) to sculpt my cheeks. I also use Laura Mercier  Secret Camouflage on blemishes and under my eyes. On my eyes I’m wearing YSL Luxurious Mascara in Shocking Volume, and Isadora  Glossy Eyeliner in Chrome Black. For lips I’ve just used Vaseline lip balm, but my favourite lipstick colours are definitely from Nars.”

Kristin Knox
Kirstin Knox is a fashion blogger and writer who lives in London. Follow her on her hugely popular blog,  www.theclotheswhisperer.co.uk

“Most of what I’m wearing today is from Revlon , including their Photoready Foundation and their CustomEyes Mascara. My eye shadow is Sunny Spot from Mac .”

Peony Lim

Fashion blogger Peony Lim lives in London. You can follow her musings at  Peonylim.blogspot.co.uk

“Today I’m wearing By Terry Sheer Expert Foundation with Chanel Eclat Lumiere Highlighter and I set it with Nars Pressed Powder. On my lips I’m wearing Chanel ’s Rouge Hydrabase Crème lipstick in New York Red.”

“I have on Diorshow  mascara and a flick of Bobbi Brown  Long Wear gel eyeliner.”

“On my eyebrows there’s no better pencil than Tom Ford’s Brow Sculptor .”

Photography Kirston Sinclair


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

The Makeup Maniac

Nars Orgasm Lip Balm is coming, and other Fashion Month sightings

Anna Hunter
The Makeup Maniac

3 SS18 makeup trends that work in the real world

Anna Hunter
Offer

Exclusive 20% off the Sweaty Betty London Edit

Victoria Woodhall
Health

10 top tips from the new health workshop for LFW models

Judy Johnson
Beauty

5 beauty trends that the French are already doing

Anna Hunter
Hair

How dry shampoo went high fashion

Anna Hunter
Careers

The best things I’ve learned: London Fashion Week special

Anna Hunter
Beauty

Top beauty tips from Fashion Week’s finest

Ayesha Muttucumaru, Anna Hunter
Explore More