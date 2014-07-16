The Look on the Street: Malika Menard and Marina Izilova

16 July 2014
Kirstin Sinclair snapped the style crowd at the men's shows at Paris Fashion Week and found out what's in their beauty stash

Malika Menard

Fashion Journalist and former Miss France

Perfume - Escada Red

Nails - OPI

Skincare - Avene

Haircare - L'Oreal

Foundation, Lips and Highlighter - MAC

Mascara - Sephora

Eyeshadow - Dior

Blush - Guerlain

Marina Izilova

Fashionista and blogger

Perfume - Killian Amber

Nails - Dior

Haircare - Morrocan Oil

Skincare - Erno Lazlo

Foundation and Liquid Eyeliner - Dior

Lips - MAC Russian Red

Mascara and Eyeshadow - Benefit

Blush - Chanel


