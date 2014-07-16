The Look on the Street: Malika Menard and Marina Izilova

Kirstin Sinclair snapped the style crowd at the men's shows at Paris Fashion Week and found out what's in their beauty stash
Fashion Journalist and former Miss France
Perfume - Escada Red
Nails - OPI
Skincare - Avene
Haircare - L'Oreal
Foundation, Lips and Highlighter - MAC
Mascara - Sephora
Eyeshadow - Dior
Blush - Guerlain
Marina Izilova
Fashionista and blogger
Perfume - Killian Amber
Nails - Dior
Haircare - Morrocan Oil
Skincare - Erno Lazlo
Foundation and Liquid Eyeliner - Dior
Lips - MAC Russian Red
Mascara and Eyeshadow - Benefit
Blush - Chanel