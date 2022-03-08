The look on the street: Paris and London A/W13

Susannah Taylor 8 April 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-street-style-claudia-gillies-and-awon-golding

Kirstin Sinclair checked out the fashionistas and their make-up bags at London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week A/W13

Awon Golding

Milliner

London Fashion Week A/W13

Foundation - Smashbox Sheer Focus Tinted Moisturiser in Light
Powder - MAC N2
Blusher - MAC Peachykeen
Eyeshadow - Bobbi Brown Stonewashed Nudes Palette
Lipstick - Mac in Morange
Eyeliner - Benefit Magic Ink in Black and Mac Powerpoint in Hand Forged
Mascara - Benefit Bad Gal Waterproof in Black
Eyebrow pencil - Bobbi Brown
Haircare brand - TIGI
Skincare brand - Simple
Nail polish brand - Butter

Claudia Gillies

Lawyer

Paris Fashion Week A/W13

Foundation - Bourjois
Powder - Revlon
Bronzer - Sephora
Eyeshadow - Revlon (used on eyebrows too)
Lipstick - Sephora
Mascara - Rimmel
Haircare brand - Garnier
Skincare brand - Avibon
Nail polish brand - OPI


