The look on the street: Paris and London A/W13

Awon Golding

Milliner

London Fashion Week A/W13

Foundation - Smashbox Sheer Focus Tinted Moisturiser in Light

Powder - MAC N2

Blusher - MAC Peachykeen

Eyeshadow - Bobbi Brown Stonewashed Nudes Palette

Lipstick - Mac in Morange

Eyeliner - Benefit Magic Ink in Black and Mac Powerpoint in Hand Forged

Mascara - Benefit Bad Gal Waterproof in Black

Eyebrow pencil - Bobbi Brown

Haircare brand - TIGI

Skincare brand - Simple

Nail polish brand - Butter

Claudia Gillies