The look on the street: Spring in Paris

Susannah Taylor 18 March 2013
get-the-gloss-street-style-tracey-cheng-and-irina-lakicevic

GTG hits the streets of Paris to peer into the make-up bags of the city's fashionistas



Tracey Cheng

Fashion Buyer

Perfume Maison Martin Margiela

Nail Polish  Chanel le Vernis

Haircare  Shiseido's Fog Bar

Skincare  Chanel

Foundation  Chanel

Lipstick YSL

Eyebrow Pencil  Chanel

Eyeshadow YSL

Irina Lakicevic

Fashion blogger and dentist

Skincare  Biotherm

Haircare  Kerastase

Nails  Shellac

Perfume  Chanel men's Antaeus aftershave

Foundation  Creme de la Mer

Lips  Chanel Aqualumiere lipstick in No.42

Mascara Dior Show mascara

Blusher YSL


