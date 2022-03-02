The Look on the Street: Zanita Morgan and Nicole Warne

9 April 2014
get-the-gloss-nicole-warne-and-zanita-morgan

Kirstin Sinclair headed to Paris Fashion Week AW14 to check out what the fashionistas were wearing. Beauty-wise, naturally...

Zanita Morgan

Photographer

Perfume - Rose Anonyme Atelier

Nails - OPI

Skincare - Embryolisse Cream and SKII

Haircare - John Frieda

Foundation - MAC Face and Body Cream

Highlighter - YSL Touche Eclat

Lips - MAC Diva

Blush - Dior

Mascara - Maybelline Full and Soft

Eyeshadow - Stila

Nicole Warne

Fashion Blogger

Perfume - Giorgio Armani Code

Nails - Essie

Haircare - Herbal Essences and Fructis

Skincare - Eau Thermale Avene

Foundation - YSL Eclat

Blush and Powder - MAC

Lips - Lancome and YSL

Liquid Eyeliner - Sephora Professional

Eyeshadow and Eyebrow Pencil - Revlon

Highlighter - Touche Eclat

Bronzer - Giorgio Armani


