The loveliest summer pyjamas for hot nights

You know it’s summer when the nights are too warm for your favourite long-legged, button-up pyjamas. As we fold up our flannel jim jams for the season, these are the summer pyjamas we’ll be wearing to stay cool at night as the weather heats up. M&S floral print short pyjama set, £25



Keep your cool on summer nights in this a-line cami top and ruffle hem shorts. The slightly shimmery ditsy fabric is also available in nightdress if that’s more your thing. Buy now Hush floral printed pyjamas, £45



Hush create some of our favourite statement jumpers and their pyjamas ae equally lovely. We particularly like the contrasting coloured piping on this pretty floral pair. Made from lightweight, breathable fabric they're perfect for those throw-the-covers-off warm nights. Buy now Oliver Bonas bird print shorts and shirt set, £59



A button-down pyjama top and elasticated waist shorts make this a comfy set that we’d be thrilled to wear downstairs for Sunday morning breakfast. Buy now Cyber Jammies broderie shorts, £20



Nothing says summer quite like broderie Anglaise and these baby blue shorts are particularly pretty. The drawstring and elasticated back panel make them extra comfy. Buy now Eberjey stretch-jersey pyjama set, £123



Pricier than other pyjamas but once you feel how soft these are you’ll understand why. We love the charming trim and relaxed fit of these ultra-comfortable luxury jim jams Buy now ASOS Design cropped jersey wrap top, £14



Stylish enough to be worn out and about but comfy enough for bed-wear, this cropped wrap around pyjama top ticks all of our boxes. Pair with shorts or full-length trousers for your chicest nighttime ensemble to date. Buy now New Look lemon print pyjamas, £17.99



When life gives you lemons, wear them on your pyjamas! This cute pair is begging to be worn on holiday (if we ever get to go on one again). Buy now Pretty Little Thing tie-dye pyjama set, £15



Embrace the tie-dye trend in these elasticated jim jams with contrasting binding. Buy now Desmond and Dempsey snake print pyjama shirt, £50



Made from 100 per cent light-weight organic cotton this adjustable strap pyjama top has a flattering curved hem and is easy to slip on when you can’t wait to dive into bed. It’s pricier than some so we’d pair with plain bottoms from elsewhere to make it more cost-effective. Nobody can say we’re not thrifty! Buy now The White Company cotton embroidered pyjama top, £32



Les Boys Les Girls comes from Agent Provocateur’s founder and consists of pared-back pieces - these yellow striped shorts remind us of school summer dresses. Pair with the matching cami or with a plain white top. Buy now Next pink check pyjamas, £25

