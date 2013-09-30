The new Essie 2013 autumn nail polish collection

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Autumn should indeed be the time for layering up, but as an alternative to our faded flannels, worn-out woollies and threadbare turtlenecks (I really need to go shopping), we’ll be covering up with one of Essie’s gorgeous new colours for a nail varnish revamp to see us through the chilliest of seasonal change-ups. Taking inspiration from the warm and rich woollens seen on the AW13 runways, the six cozy yet chic shades each channel a different texture to provide a comprehensive collection of winter wardrobe must-haves for weary winter digits. “I love the idea of creating polish that’s like the proverbial boyfriend sweater – in this case, a blazer borrowed from the boys,” says brand founder and Creative Director Essie Weingarten. She adds, “Creating nail colour with a warm and fuzzy feeling can be tricky. But when you get it right, it really is like putting on your favourite sweater.” One of GTG’s favourite nail brands, the new collection doesn’t disappoint in the colour or name stakes. Choose from the olive and maple two-tone hues of For The Twill Of It , back to school navy using After School Boy Blazer, daring red with Twin Sweater Set, a soft grey Cashmere Bathrobe, the pearlescent fuchsia flashes of The Lace Is On, or the cool, grey teal Vested Interest. Available in salons as part of the professional range (thinner formulation, smaller brush) and on the high street too (thicker formulation, bigger brush), the pro team at Paul Edmonds have also devised four nail art designs to provide ample inspiration for nailing a unique yet wearable twist. Here are the team’s top tips for ensuring precision application everytime. There’s never been a better nor more on-trend way to wrap up this season. Look 1 - The Geisha (GTG’s favourite pick) Key Colours: Twin Sweater Set and After School Boy Blazer.

How-To: On top of two thin layers of Twin Sweater Set, use a thin nail art brush and After School Boy Blazer to create the narrow “L-Shape” lines to frame the nail. Finish with Good To Go Top Coat , £8.99. Insider Trick: “If you smudge the L-Shape, wet the tip of your ring finger with some polish remover and gentle wipe over the smudge in one direction – this finger has the least pressure and is the coldest so it’s great for touching up smudges without ruining any intricate art.” Look 2 - Diagonal Bliss Key Colours: Vested Interest and For The Twill Of It.

How-To: Apply two thin layers of Vested Interest onto nails and use For The Twill Of It to create the tips. Load the brush and start the tip around 2mm lower than you would a French tip. In one stroke, sweep the brush to the opposite corner (making the tip thinner as you move across the nail to end on a narrower line). Finish with top coat. Insider Trick: “Be careful not to overload your brush. Too little on the brush will also leave scratches.” Look 3 - The Splash Key Colours: Cashmere Bathrobe and The Lace Is On.

How-To: Choose your feature nail for the splash. Apply two thin coats of Cashmere Bathrobe to all the nails apart from the feature nails, here apply two coats from halfway down the nail to the tip, leaving a half-moon shape at the base of the nail. Using The Lace is On, place a loaded dot of the polish onto the half-moon you have just created on the feature nail. Using a nail stick carefully spread this towards the top of the nail using light strokes and flicks – ensuring that you cover the entire half-moon and slightly overlap the base colour. Place individual small dots on the nail to create a splash effect. Finish with top coat. Insider Trick: “A nail stick is the better than a nail or art brush to create this effect as it’s more accurate for dropping and dragging the polish.” Look 4 - The Pinstripe Key Colours: After School Boy Blazer, Blanc and For The Twill Of It.