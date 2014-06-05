The sports leggings loved by the fit and fashionable A-list

With fans including Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne, if you’re looking for a pair of leggings with the A-list seal of approval, then Hey Jo is the brand to be seen in both in and out of the gym.

Combining comfort, bold colours and unique designer flair with a versatility that allows us to go from spinning to the school run with ease, deciding which outfit to pack in our gym bags has suddenly become a lot easier. Now in Mink, Camel and Miami Pink for SS14 to add to the 11 colours already available, it’s safe to say that the extensive range of shades comprehensively cater for every taste, style and season.

We particularly love the subtle gold zip accents on the ankles and the back which, when combined with its soft Italian jersey, pliability and quick-dry, anti-chaffing fabric, create a new sportswear staple to suit either our weekend or workout wardrobes. A great alternative to a pair of skinny jeans this summer, we’ll happily be swapping them for this lightweight alternative when we hit the gym and even on days that we don’t.

Hey Jo Cassini Leggings, £145 and are available to buy on https://hey-jo.co and www.net-a-porter.com .