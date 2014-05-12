The string bikini that‰Ûªs worth running the extra mile for

With Project Bikini now in full swing, you’re sure to find the Get The Gloss team down the gym too, trying to get beach ready with the help of our band of experts. However, let’s be honest: it’s hard to stay motivated right? It certainly helps to have a target outfit to work towards (no matter how skimpy), and ours is firmly set on this designer hot coral string bikini from Orlebar Brown.

With an Aztec-inspired graphic herringbone print, signature closures and just the right amount of padding to provide the perfect amount of shape and support come sea or surf, it’s making the increase in workouts and decrease in desserts worth the sacrifice.

Sand-resistant with a handy sunblock of UPF50+ to give that extra bit of protection and longevity to our new designer purchase, it’s the hot piece of summer beachwear that’s at the back of our minds when the gym couldn’t be further from it.

IPanema Hot Coral Herringbone Print String Bikini Top, £125. Buy online

Alessano Hot Coral Herringbone Print String Bikini Brief, £105. Buy online