These are the Scandinavian fashion brands Instagram is loving right now

When it comes to fashion, often we take our style cues from the French. We have come to worship French style for its effortless charm and extremely chic silhouettes and even the long list of fashion rules have reigned supreme. But the tides have shifted and there's a new IT Girl in town: the Scandi girl. We've spent a great deal of time lusting over Scandinavian interior design and the art of living through "hygge" (cosiness) or "lagom" (moderation), but it's Scandi fashion that has caught our attention as of late.

But why is the obsession with Scandi fashion happening now? According to Browns womenswear buyer, Holly Tenser, we have Copenhagen Fashion Week to thank. "We have seen a huge interest in Scandinavian fashion brands thanks to the popularity of Copenhagen Fashion Week this season," she tells me. "Scandinavian style is known for its simplicity and purity, yet they still manage to feel both effortless and relevant. There's also a sense of fun and playfulness, which is refreshing to see. Copenhagen, especially, has always been known as a trendsetting city in terms of brands and the amazing street style. In general, the designers and most of the population are heavily influenced by the environment and sustainability. This is something both customers and companies are becoming more conscious of, which adds to the really positive energy of Copenhagen Fashion Week."

While we're very well acquainted with the likes of H&M, Arket, &OtherStories and Acne Studios, there are some new Scandi labels growing in popularity that bridge the gap between budget and luxury. "There are a few brands centre stage at the moment, such as Rotate, which is a really fun ready-to-wear brand coming out of Copenhagen hitting an amazing price point with a unique aesthetic and clear point of view very much embodied by the brand founders. While Cecilie Bahsen - a brand I could not fail to mention - always features beautiful and whimsical details." If there were any brands to look out for, Tensen thinks it's a label that focuses on upcycling materials. "If you're looking for an amazing coat that can feel really good about wearing, keep an eye on Rave Review - it's an amazing new brand out of Stockholm who works with already existing textiles and clothes to upcycle garments into new products."

Check out our edit of the best Scandi brands to have on your radar now.

Ganni