These are the Scandinavian fashion brands Instagram is loving right now

When it comes to fashion, often we take our style cues from the French. We have come to worship French style for its effortless charm and extremely chic silhouettes and even the long list of fashion rules have reigned supreme. But the tides have shifted and there's a new IT Girl in town: the Scandi girl. We've spent a great deal of time lusting over Scandinavian interior design and the art of living through "hygge" (cosiness) or "lagom" (moderation), but it's Scandi fashion that has caught our attention as of late.
But why is the obsession with Scandi fashion happening now? According to Browns womenswear buyer, Holly Tenser, we have Copenhagen Fashion Week to thank. "We have seen a huge interest in Scandinavian fashion brands thanks to the popularity of Copenhagen Fashion Week this season," she tells me. "Scandinavian style is known for its simplicity and purity, yet they still manage to feel both effortless and relevant. There's also a sense of fun and playfulness, which is refreshing to see. Copenhagen, especially, has always been known as a trendsetting city in terms of brands and the amazing street style. In general, the designers and most of the population are heavily influenced by the environment and sustainability. This is something both customers and companies are becoming more conscious of, which adds to the really positive energy of Copenhagen Fashion Week."
While we're very well acquainted with the likes of H&M, Arket, &OtherStories and Acne Studios, there are some new Scandi labels growing in popularity that bridge the gap between budget and luxury. "There are a few brands centre stage at the moment, such as Rotate, which is a really fun ready-to-wear brand coming out of Copenhagen hitting an amazing price point with a unique aesthetic and clear point of view very much embodied by the brand founders. While Cecilie Bahsen - a brand I could not fail to mention - always features beautiful and whimsical details." If there were any brands to look out for, Tensen thinks it's a label that focuses on upcycling materials. "If you're looking for an amazing coat that can feel really good about wearing, keep an eye on Rave Review - it's an amazing new brand out of Stockholm who works with already existing textiles and clothes to upcycle garments into new products."
Check out our edit of the best Scandi brands to have on your radar now.
Ganni
If there’s one brand that dominated our Instagram feeds last year, it was Copenhagen-based clothing label, Ganni. The Danish brand has become one of the internet’s biggest sensations thanks to whimsical pieces and ditzy prints, ditching the androgynous Scandinavian minimalistic style. Loved by a growing gang of influencers - #GanniGirls - such as Pernille Teisbaek, Helena Christensen, Jeanette Madsen, and Pandora Sykes, the laid-back label has become one of the hottest brands to wear.
B estseller: Goldstone Floral Print Crepe Dress, £175
One of the lesser-known brands in H&M's stellar line-up is definitely one to watch for neutral tones and comfortable denim. The brand is influenced by youth culture and street style offering an eclectic mix of classically Scandinavian sartorial pieces and modern streetwear. Think vintage high-waisted jeans and free-flowing midi dresses - perfect for summer.
Bestseller: Felicia Jumpsuit, £45
Purse friendly option: Voyage Loved White Jeans, £30
Danish brand Moss Copenhagen is the new kid of the block with stores dotted around Denmark and an e-store on ASOS. It's just starting to gain attention on social media thanks to its beautiful bold colours and flattering cuts to suit all, these versatile pieces are great for anyone wanting to transition quickly from work to play.
Bestseller: Blazer in Tonal Stripe Co-Ord, £100
Stine Goya launched her eponymous label in 2006 and has since caught Instagram’s attention thanks to the label’s feminine silhouettes and playful prints. Michelle Obama was even pictured wearing the label’s pink crystal-covered pantsuit during the second leg of her Becoming book tour last year sending social media into a frenzy. The custom millennial pink two-piece proved a hit and catapulted the up-and-coming brand to cult status.
Bestseller: Nana silk-blend charmeuse maxi dress, £440
Danish fashion house CUSTOMMADE has increased in popularity thanks to its growing loyal followers on Instagram. The label launched in 2002 by creative director Christian Dam working closely with head designer Anne Rasmussen, who create collections to attract urban trailblazers who crave relaxed yet sophisticated silhouettes to travel in style. While plenty of the designs are minimalistic, the ready-to-wear collections are bold, bright and whimsical yet understated enough to lounge around in. Prices range from £70 to £500 for a free-flowing maxi dress.
Bestseller: Marin mules in black, Euros 230
If you're a fan of Studio 54 glamour then Danish label Rotate is for you. Its nod to 80's fashion reigns supreme throughout each collection, adding bold colours, textures, and fabrics to the mix. The label is new to the Scandi set, launching only last year by Birger Christensen, Thora Valdiars and Jeannette Friis Madsen but has grown in popularity thanks to its sophisticated designs and flashy colour palettes. Known for puff sleeves and dreamy dresses, this label is great for anyone wanting to stand out from the crowd.
Bestseller: Striped Plissé Mini Dress, £190
If there's one accessory label you need to know about it's Aesther Ekme. Founded by Stephane Park in 2016, Aesther Ekme is new to the Scandi set but has risen up the ranks to be one of the hottest labels around. It takes its name from the Crimean Tatar that literally translates to 'a classic shoulder bag'. Each bag is made with high-quality leather and sticking to the neutral colours Scandi fashion is known for. With bags ranging from £150 to £500, there is something suitable for everyone.
Bestseller: Top handle bucket bag in black, £445
