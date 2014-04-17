Fashion High Five: Long weekend essentials

Laura Fantacci 17 April 2014
get-the-gloss-fashion-high-five-bank-holiday-1

Heading off for the Easter break? Here's our guide to compiling a minimal, chic holiday look

When packing for a short break, I always start by packing my daywear essentials, followed by a little something special for an evening out, shoes, accessories and my makeup.

Mango Adjustable Waist Parker, £69.99

What goes into my bank holiday weekend bag? Well, I'm heading out to the UK seaside, so my day essential would have to be a lightweight parka: easy to fold, doesn't take much space and - since you never know what the weather is going to be like - all-weather proof.

& Other Stories Cotton Maxi Dress, £45

For the evening I always like to pack a little black dress, it's got to be something easy and un fussy but that paired with a bit of jewellery and a coat of lipstick would make me feel dressed up. I love this & Other Stories linen dress.

Boden Pointed Slingbacks, £69

My third long weekend essential would have to be a day-to-night sandal, possibly closed-toe (remember all-weather appropriate) and I vouch for these Boden sling backs which last summer I wore virtually every day. They go with your jeans, your shirts and your LBD (opt for metallic for go with everything style).

Topshop Premium Blue Bead Drop Earrings, £35

Fourth on the list is some inexpensive jewellery. I never pack anything expensive when travelling for fear of losing it, but with so many amazing styles on the high street these days who needs to spend big? A great pair of earrings can totally transform an outfit, so these would be my choice.

NARS Satin Lip Pencil in No.1 Yu, £18

Last, but certainly not least, my makeup bag. I always pack a fun coloured lipstick, it can make all the difference to a look and at the moment I am obsessed with Nars Satin Lip pencil in hot pink.



