TOPSHOP and the Red Lippy Project

A few months ago, the Twittersphere was tapping away to the tune of the #nomakeupselfie, but now in a reverse move TOPSHOP are teaming up with the Red Lippy Project to urge us all to smear on the slap and #makeamark.

As part of Cervical Screening Awareness Week, the Lippy Project - a charity dedicated to spreading screening awareness - will collaborate with high-street giant TOPSHOP to launch the limited edition Red Lippy Lipstick, £8, in their best selling Pillar Box Red.

The charity and TOPSHOP are encouraging celebrities and customers alike to share snaps of their red lips on social media, along with scarlet pucker prints on mugs and cheeks to #makeamark for cervical cancer awareness.

Founders Caroline Muhlich and Linda Andersson are determined to change the negative perception surrounding smear testing by assuring women it is not something to be scared or embarrassed about.

In 2012, a mere 32 per cent of 25 - 29 year olds went for a screening following invitations from their GPs. And the matter is even being discussed in Parliament, with MP Steve Rotheram urging government to allow those under 25 years of age to be made eligible for testing as well.

Cervical Screening Awareness Week, which runs from the 8th to the 14th June, will also see the Red Lippy Project release a video starring Amber Le Bon and a handful of faces from Models 1 to spread the message and raise awareness.

Here at GTG we’re all for a good cause, especially when it involves a bit of lippy, so pucker up and start posting those gorgeous pouts to show your support for the #redlippyproject today.

TOPSHOP’s Red Lippy Lipstick, £8, will be available to buy online and in store from June 9th along with their Lippy Project Makeup Bag, £12.