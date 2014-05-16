Where are the best places to buy underwear?

Laura Fantacci 16 May 2014
get-the-gloss-fashion-underwear-1

Stylist Laura Fantacci answers our reader's fashion question on where to buy the best lingerie

If you are looking to update your lingerie drawer either on a budget or on a little splurge, here are my favourite go-to brands and a few extra tips.

For everyday day wear (where style meets practicality) head to COS  and & Other Stories ; both brands have fabulous styles in practical colour palettes, all machine washable and with an affordable price tag. GAP  and Topshop  often have beautiful styles too - the first being great for sportswear and the second for vintage-inspired models.

For “problem-solving” lingerie, M&S  has an extensive range of top quality shapewear (don’t bother going anywhere else). If you are looking for something a little bit fancier (yet still affordable) try Mimi Holliday  (available from Selfridges) - I bought a beautiful, intricate white lace balconette bra with matching briefs from them for my wedding and it looked like it could have been from La Perla.

However, I must admit, that if money were not an object my everyday lingerie drawer would be filled with Eres everything, including their fabulous bodies. And for a little something special Stella McCartney ’s retro shapes, soft silks, delicate lace and powdery colour palettes would be my number one choice.

One more tip – looking for a pretty maternity bra? Elle Macpherson Intimates  has a fantastic selection that will never make you feel frumpy – worth investing in a couple early on in your pregnancy.


You may also like

Fashion High Five: 5 best sale buys

Fashion High Five: The top 5 clutch bags for party season

Fashion High Five: How to find a party dress for any occasion

Fashion High Five: Fashion week sports trends


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More