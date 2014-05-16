Where are the best places to buy underwear?

If you are looking to update your lingerie drawer either on a budget or on a little splurge, here are my favourite go-to brands and a few extra tips.

For everyday day wear (where style meets practicality) head to COS and & Other Stories ; both brands have fabulous styles in practical colour palettes, all machine washable and with an affordable price tag. GAP and Topshop often have beautiful styles too - the first being great for sportswear and the second for vintage-inspired models.

For “problem-solving” lingerie, M&S has an extensive range of top quality shapewear (don’t bother going anywhere else). If you are looking for something a little bit fancier (yet still affordable) try Mimi Holliday (available from Selfridges) - I bought a beautiful, intricate white lace balconette bra with matching briefs from them for my wedding and it looked like it could have been from La Perla.

However, I must admit, that if money were not an object my everyday lingerie drawer would be filled with Eres everything, including their fabulous bodies. And for a little something special Stella McCartney ’s retro shapes, soft silks, delicate lace and powdery colour palettes would be my number one choice.

One more tip – looking for a pretty maternity bra? Elle Macpherson Intimates has a fantastic selection that will never make you feel frumpy – worth investing in a couple early on in your pregnancy.