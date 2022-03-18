When swimwear is seriously worth investing in

Buying swimwear has got to be up there with jeans shopping in terms of emotional and sartorial enjoyment (or lack thereof). Whether you buy yours online or perform dressing room gymnastics in the quest for a bikini or swimsuit that fits, let alone flatters, finding swimwear that supports your body as well as looking stylish, staying in place and holding up beyond a summer is often needlessly challenging. As with jeans, if you’ve got the budget, sometimes looking beyond the high street can uncover some gems that are far from throwaway. Here are just a few of the reasons we’ve been saving up for a piece from luxe Brit swimwear brand Heidi Klein , and why it’s designs are so popular with some of our favourite women…

Cassis Smocked One Piece , £220 Swimwear is fitted 7 times Ever wondered if your bikini top has been anywhere near an actual woman? Categorised ‘cookie cutter’ sizing rarely converts to a good fit in reality, which is why splashing out on a line that prioritises flexible fitting can be such a revelation. Think choice where cut is concerned, subtle support by way of a wide array of cup options, underwiring, silicone tape, padding or boning where needed and comfort above all else. The Heidi Klein team fit each and every design seven times to ensure it feels as good as it looks and moves with the body- chic swimwear that withstands actual swimming is sometimes weirdly scarce, but not here.

Cote Sauvage Square Halter Padded Bikini , £195 Sizing is versatile As well as meticulous design elements, the Body range goes up to a G cup with XL+ options that are as far away from boulder holders as you could imagine. They hit the sweet spot between functionality and fashion credentials every time, no matter what your size of body shape, and two pieces are always mix and match, with tailored details that you can add on or remove depending on your preference. You can add or take away padding, detach and adjust straps, increase coverage by way of a slider system and get an even better fit by calling in for a ‘Fit to Phone’ service to ensure you’re never opting for something that’s not quite right. Shades won’t fade If you’re after the richest navy or a red that’s pitched at just the right vibrancy, going luxe can deliver on that front, and it won’t dull in the wash either. Heidi Klein blend colour bespoke so no other company’s shades will match, and the anti-see-through tests are thorough, with bikinis and one pieces guaranteed to provide high SPF too.

Core Snake Print Textured Rope Padded Triangle Bikini , £195 It won’t date If you’re splashing out on swimwear, transcending trends while still looking stylish is essential, so finding a brand with a savvy design team is a must. The extra spend buys you hand-painted prints by artists, tonal colour combinations that allow you to interchange tops and bottoms to make your holiday packing altogether simpler and elegant touches such as scalloped edging, classic nautical styles and minimalist shapes with just the right level of detail by way of beading, zips and other hardware. It will last The antithesis of flimsy smalls, swimwear is chlorine resistant and made with Italian fabric that’s structured, strong and smooth (and will stay that way for years). The fact that the bb range in particular features many reversible options keeps each piece fresher for longer too- you’re far less likely to get bored and be tempted to impulse buy come next summer.

bb Nautical Reversible One Piece , £140 It’s sustainably made The brand founders put ethics and sustainably at the core of their business, so work with family run suppliers and fabric mills and printers that recycle the water used to dye fabric, while raw materials are sourced from suppliers local to factories that provide staff with employment benefits such as additional training, higher education and access to health and exercise programmes. There’s always progress to be made, and the team are looking at more ways to reduce environmental impact and minimising waste, from cutting out plastic where possible to switching to solar power in the production stage, but the future’s looking more and more green thanks to their investment. It’s the pool pick of many a cool woman It's one of Instagram's standout swimwear accounts (have a browse by way of the link below), and long-term fans include Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Olivia Palermo and Jennifer Aniston in case more chic inspo were required.