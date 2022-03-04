Why we’re glad that tights season is back

When to dig out the black opaques from the back of the wardrobe is a contentious question for us Brits. Almost on a par with putting the heating on or switching to ‘the winter duvet’, the exact arrival of the winter tights equinox is oft debated in offices and whatsapp groups up and down the land, and that’s before we get into the denier issue, control panel options and why OH WHY it’s seemingly only possible to find a waistband that reaches your armpits or creeps down to your knees rather than sitting anywhere geographically near your waist (more on that in a sec). And then there’s the tights refuseniks. Those fashiony people who seem to survive Game of Thrones level winters while bare of leg and without the merest hint of a goosebump (or at least the golden tan covers them up).

Finally, however, the tights dodgers can officially brush off the naked air of superiority. Hosiery proudly slinked down the runway at many an AW17 show, from Mulberry to Balenciaga to Céline, and even Chanel has been dabbling in a black opaque. The gloves are off, the tights are on, and here’s why we love a big semi-sheer leg sock, whether they’re sartorially approved or not…

They’re practical

Wind whipping around your shins? Skirt shrunk a bit in the wash? No time or inclination to shave your legs? Voilà le stocking. A good quality pair of tights can transform a summer dress into a solid winter option, act as a buffer to the elements and fill in for faffy hair removal when you can’t even. Basically, there’s just too much going for tights for them ever to be off the table, even if the likes of Anna Wintour shun them, which they really shouldn’t because…

They’re chic

A luxe black, low to medium denier can be seriously elegant, particularly when paired with leather, lace and other such tactile fabrics in dark colours. See Alexa Chung, Lupita Nyong'o, Julianne Moore and Julia Roberts for inspo.

If you carry out summer leg maintenance with slight resentment, you probably look forward to leaping back into your tights on many levels, but a luxe pair of tights can be enduringly flattering as well as practical. Whether sheer, more opaque or just the right hue of nude (typically a minefield but tones are improving), sophisticated hosiery elevates an outfit rather than detracting from it. You can run around town all day and they’ll remain flawless and perfectly fitted.

London based Heist designs tights for movement, modelling them on dancers in campaign shots. The fact that they stay even and smooth throughout jumping splits is a testament to the fact that they not only cope with the daily commute and beyond, but excel in their field