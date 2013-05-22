The Adrenalista: Workout gear

The magic of buying new sportswear is that it actually makes you want to work out. There is nothing like a quick haul at Nike or Sweaty Betty to make you think that perfect thighs are a mere hop and a skip (and a punch, run, lunge) away. And they are, they are! Since shopping for sportswear not only makes you feel fitter, it’s the first step - body attuned to mind, action to intention - towards your better, less jiggly self. Important promises are made before dressing room mirrors: I shall wear these fancy new running tights around the park and I shall run four miles every morning before work to show them off. Yes!



No less a forceful motivation should be that you simply CANNOT, MUST NOT keel onto a grass verge, red faced, coughing up a lung, in Jess Ennis-fabulous sports kit. It just won’t do. I once misguidedly wore a t-shirt emblazoned with the false promise, ‘Fit Chick’, to go for a run. When I paused to catch my breath I was berated by a fellow runner: “You can’t wear a t-shirt like that and stop!” Quite. Though I would also say you should never own or wear anything with the word ‘chick’ on it.

Ever since Stella McCartney brought some much needed chic to our sports bags, work out wear has become a chance to flex our fashion muscle. There are no excuses any more for baggy leggings or grey t-shirts - unless they are soft-weave, marl from Sweaty Betty. The best new exercise gear marries style and function; cutting-edge, techy fabrics designed with fashion in mind. This summer, it’s all about colour and print. And the death of black lycra. (Don’t panic. Sportswear designers are the zen-masters of the flattering cut.)



So, colour. There’s no getting away from it. From Sweaty Betty’s teal blue Stamina crop top, to Lucas Hugh’s crushed berry leggings and H&M’s coral tees, your workout wardrobe has broken out into glorious Technicolor. Even trainers have swerved far from monotonous monochrome. The vanguards of the trend for colourful footwear, Nike’s Free trainers can now be customised in any chromatic scheme. Stella’s version for Adidas comes in orange and aqua or colour blocked like bowling shoes. New for summer are Reebok’s dance high tops in sunset pink or lime green, bringing a kick of street wear into the gym.