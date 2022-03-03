Slouchwear so luxe you'll want to spend the whole of Christmas in it

Who'd have thought that in 2020 the elasticated waistband would become a fashion staple? With virtual catwalks referencing nineties tracksuits, and sloths our new spirit animal, we think that sitting down to Christmas dinner this year in our most superior slouchies, will be pretty much the vibe. Looking for inspiration? Welcome to the comfort zone... H&M fine-knit cashmere trousers, £79.99

Back in March H&M's wide-leg cashmere trousers absolutely flew off the shelves (people couldn't get them for love nor money) and we expect the same with this ultra-soft pair which are surprisingly affordable for that much cashmere! Buy now Skims Cozy Boucle Knitted Trousers, £90

Skims finally landed in the UK this year and we don't think we've seen trousers that look this cosy ever before. They're lightweight yet ever so fluffy with a flattering high waist. If they're good enough for Kim K... We're hoping to find these under the tree on Christmas morning and will be wearing well into the new year. Buy now Madeleine Thompson cropped cashmere sweater, £329

Live out all of your preppy dreams in this polo shirt inspired top made from sumptuous cashmere with a cropped hem. Buy now And Other Stories oversized button up cable knit hoodie, £85

Everything about this alpaca wool blend cardigan says cosy, from the pretty pink colour to the cable knit pattern to the ultra-snug hood. We'll be living in this well into the new year. Buy now M&S cotton slogan jumper, £25

You can't go wrong with a slogan jumper and this sweatshirt is relaxed and roomy. Buy now Aspiga joggers in camo and plain, £50

These trousers are slightly more structured than some of our beloved-comfies; pair with a glittery top on Christmas day and you're good to go. Aspiga is an ethical and sustainable brand and these come in natural shades as well as camo prints . Buy now Sweaty Betty Compose Cashmere Trousers, £175

Ever so expensive, but if this year has shown us anything, it's that loungewear is an investment, and there's nothing better to invest in than comfort, right? Buy now Hush ribbed cardigan, £89

This duck egg blue woold-blend cardigan dresses up joggers and makes dresses more casual, meaning it's ideal for popping over any outfit if you do happen to need to go outside. Buy now Eberjey lace trim bralette, £59

We take any opportunity we can to wrap up in our Eberjey robe and have been looking for an excuse to splash out on this bralette. Here it is; Christmas! Given that we'll be spending the whole festive period in it, cost-per-wear it’s actually very reasonable… Buy it now Be Here and Love sky blue sweater, £45

Designed for yoga but ideal for lounging right now and WFH all year. This chic blue denim effect organic cooton sweatshirt with gold foil embossing and slouchy neckline is our editor and yoga teacher Victoria's pick. Hurry it's on sale too (normally £70). Buy it now Boden navy knitted joggers, £80

The colourful cuffs set these navy bottoms apart from the crowd; a little spash of colour never hurt anybody! Buy now Flo and Sand Cobalt Eddie Easy Jogger, £70