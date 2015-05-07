Find your #HigherSelfie with Lululemon’s mind, body and soul extravaganza

Since arriving in the UK last year Lululemon have made quite the impact on the wellness scene and are now known just as well for their innovative events and exciting community partnerships as they are for their super snazzy and seriously covetable workout gear. Candlelit yoga to the sound of a live gospel choir? That’s how Lululemon celebrated Christmas.

With the bar set high from the very beginning the next event from the Canadian brand looks to be even bigger and better. This Sunday 10th May, Lululemon will join forces with the #HigherSelfie team to take over a Bermondsey warehouse for a day long celebration of all things wellness related.

Borrowing the tech world concept of an ‘unconference’, the unique event is centred on audience participation. As well as inspiring talks by the likes of author Rebecca Campbell and Numinous founder and modern mystic, Ruby Warrington, #HigherSelfie is offering anyone that attends the chance to submit a TED style talk and share their voice in front of a like minded tribe of people.

Alongside nourishing your mind, the all day event will also cater for your body and soul. Highlights include yoga classes from Boys of Yoga , a healthy feast from Xochi Balfour’s Rainbo and meditation workshops.

Grab your tickets here.