Fit and Fabulous: The Get Fit It Kit

It's a myth that all women go bare-faced in the gym - when we asked around our office, none of us took our make-up off to workout. Whilst I'm not saying we all wear a full face of Joan Collins style slap, we all are secretly maintaining beauty standards during a workout. I'll wear mascara, flush my cheeks with a cream blush and cover blemishes whether I'm sat at my desk or doing press-ups.

In fact research shows that making an effort with your looks when you exercise (whether that be new workout kit or a waterproof mascara) will spur you on. It makes total sense - looking good, makes you feel good, which equals higher enthusiasm levels. You're not going to feel encouraged when you look at yourself in the gym mirrors and get depressed about what you see.

We're not advising an entire face of make-up, but here are a few quick and easy touch-up products you can throw in your kit bag that will only help you on your path to glory...

The It Kit

Iqua Spin Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Microphone in Orange

£65, www.johnlewis.com

A splash-proof, sweat-proof piece of kit with exceptional sound quality.

Zara Pompoms Towel

£8.99, www.zarahome.com

For drying off in style.

Sweaty Betty Skipping Rope

£10, www.sweatybetty.com

Go Rocky with a very traditional way to really get your heart-rate pumping.

Sweaty Betty Water Bottle

£5, www.sweatybetty.com

Sip water in style.

Sisley Floral Spray Mist

£57.50, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

A botanics infused mist that cools and hydrates skin with a beautiful aromatic scent.

Shiseido Expert Sun Aging Protection Cream SPF 30

£27.50, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

If you're exercising outdoors, don't forget your SPF. This has an incredibly light texture so you won't feel caked.

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm

£16, www.clinique.co.uk

For a hint of lip colour without looking like you've made too much of an effort.

Lancôme Hydra Zen Beauty Balm Neurocalm

£28, www.lancome.co.uk

A BB cream with a lightweight formula that evens skin tone whilst letting it breathe.

Givenchy Noir Couture Waterproof Mascara

£22.50, www.debenhams.com

For sweat-proof lashes.

MAC Prep + Prime Beauty Balm Compact SPF30

£22, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Not a foundation or a tinted moisturiser, this skin primer evens and illuminates the complexion but looks undetectable. Only you will know it's there.

Revlon PhotoReady Cream Blush in Flushed

£7.99, www.boots.com

For a pop of creamy colour that will make you look flushed even if you never make it to the treadmill.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Sand Dune

£20, www.bobbibrown.co.uk

An eye enhancing stick that goes on and stays on come sit-up hell or high water Aqua Zumba workouts.