Forget the 9-5: these are the hours you actually want to work

The traditional working day made country music anthem “9-5” doesn’t seem to be cutting it with modern workers in the UK according to a YouGov survey of almost 2000 employees- 66 per cent would prefer to start and finish earlier. 8am-4pm was the most popular time frame for an eight hour workday, among parents of both young and older children, as well as non-parents, although younger workers buck that trend with 19 per cent of 18-24 year olds preferring a post-9am start. It seem that Londoners also crave a lie-in- 27 per cent of those working in the capital would rather clock on after 9am, possibly owing to hellish rush hour commutes, or the fact that London has a younger working population that others areas of the UK.

Just 14 per cent of workers are happy with the standard 9-5 situation, and even half an hour leeway (8:30am-4:30pm) would make a positive difference to 13 per cent of you, while 10 per cent of larks favour 7am-3pm. A few crack of dawn fans fancied 5am-1pm. Gulp. The least popular working day schedule was 11:30am to 7:30pm, which does seem a bit random and inconvenient. However you look at it, it seems that a rethink of traditional working patterns is nigh, with greater flexibility built into our working structures to allow us to perform to our peak on a timetable that suits everyone. A sunrise start isn’t to everyone’s taste, but if that’s when you catch your work ‘worm’, why not?

