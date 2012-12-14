Foxy mama - Megan Fox's post-baby body

We all had to take a moment at GTG HQ to take in this stunning pic of new mum Megan Fox at the This Is 40 premiere. A mere three months after giving birth to her son Noah with husband Brian Austin Green, she’s back to her smouldering best.

Displaying perfect pins, a toned figure, glossy flowing locks and her trademark red pout worked to perfection, she’s back in our books as girl crush of the moment.



It’s been a busy week for the former FHM Sexiest Woman In The World, as the next day she revamped her style from red hot to demure at the Golden Globe Nominations 2013 with fellow yummy mummy Jessica Alba.

With a glow radiating from the inside out, it certainly looks like new motherhood is agreeing with The Fantastic Miss Fox. We just hope she didn’t kill herself getting back in shape so fast!



