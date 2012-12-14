Foxy mama - Megan Fox's post-baby body

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 December 2012
get-the-gloss-megan-fox

After taking some time out to have her son, Megan Fox is back and looking hotter than ever, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

We all had to take a moment at GTG HQ to take in this stunning pic of new mum Megan Fox at the This Is 40 premiere. A mere three months after giving birth to her son Noah with husband Brian Austin Green, she’s back to her smouldering best.

Displaying perfect pins, a toned figure, glossy flowing locks and her trademark red pout  worked to perfection, she’s back in our books as girl crush of the moment.

It’s been a busy week for the former FHM Sexiest Woman In The World, as the next day she revamped her style from red hot to demure at the Golden Globe Nominations 2013 with fellow yummy mummy Jessica Alba.

With a glow radiating from the inside out, it certainly looks like new motherhood is agreeing with The Fantastic Miss Fox. We just hope she didn’t kill herself getting back in shape so fast!

See what the experts  had to say about staying in shape before, during and after pregnancy, in our 100 years of fitness series, for those getting fit in their twenties  and for shaping up in your thirties .


What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


