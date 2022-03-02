Free beauty gift worth £130 at Harvey Nichols

Judy Johnson 18 April 2013
In the mood for shopping? Head to Harvey Nichols for your beauty buys and receive a gift worth £130

If you're planning on treating yourself to one of this season's perfumes or some summer skincare, you might want to make sure you head to Harvey Nichols  to make your purchase.

As of Tuesday 16th April, the delectable department store is offering a limited edition beauty gift when you spend £110 on fragrance, skincare, beauty or cosmetics.

But we're not just talking a free mascara; this goodie bag is chock-full of products from some of the most prestigious brands in beauty, from Laura Mercier to Eve Lom, worth a total of £130. Even better, the array of must-haves are packaged in a super chic limited edition make-up bag designed by Fifi Lapin. Excuse us while we drool.

Here's the impressive list of products you'll find inside:

  • Laura Mercier Radiance Foundation Primer
  • Lancôme Visionnaire Recovery Serum
  • YSL Luxurious Mascara
  • Clarins Advanced Extra-Firming Neck Cream
  • Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Mask
  • Elemis Tri-Enzyme Resurfacing Facial Wash
  • butter LONDON Nail Colour in West End Wonderland
  • BareMinerals Full Size Eye Shadow in either Precious or Pond
  • ESPA 24-Hour Replenishing Moisturiser
  • Shu Uemura Cleansing Oil
  • Eve Lom Cloth & Cleanser Packet
  • Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
  • Serge Lutens La Fille De Berlin

There's no catch; simply shop in store (including Beauty Bazaar, Harvey Nichols) or online at www.harveynichols.com  and when you spend £110 in one transaction on two or more products in the Beauty or Perfumery departments, you'll receive the free gift while stocks last. What better excuse to revamp your beauty stash?


