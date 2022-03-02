Free beauty gift worth £130 at Harvey Nichols

If you're planning on treating yourself to one of this season's perfumes or some summer skincare, you might want to make sure you head to Harvey Nichols to make your purchase.



As of Tuesday 16th April, the delectable department store is offering a limited edition beauty gift when you spend £110 on fragrance, skincare, beauty or cosmetics.



But we're not just talking a free mascara; this goodie bag is chock-full of products from some of the most prestigious brands in beauty, from Laura Mercier to Eve Lom, worth a total of £130. Even better, the array of must-haves are packaged in a super chic limited edition make-up bag designed by Fifi Lapin. Excuse us while we drool.



Here's the impressive list of products you'll find inside:

Laura Mercier Radiance Foundation Primer

Lancôme Visionnaire Recovery Serum

YSL Luxurious Mascara

Clarins Advanced Extra-Firming Neck Cream

Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Mask

Elemis Tri-Enzyme Resurfacing Facial Wash

butter LONDON Nail Colour in West End Wonderland

BareMinerals Full Size Eye Shadow in either Precious or Pond

ESPA 24-Hour Replenishing Moisturiser

Shu Uemura Cleansing Oil

Eve Lom Cloth & Cleanser Packet

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

Serge Lutens La Fille De Berlin

There's no catch; simply shop in store (including Beauty Bazaar, Harvey Nichols) or online at www.harveynichols.com and when you spend £110 in one transaction on two or more products in the Beauty or Perfumery departments, you'll receive the free gift while stocks last. What better excuse to revamp your beauty stash?