Free pedi with your Havis

Ayesha Muttucumaru 28 May 2012
Havis_Pedi

Buy a pair of Havaianas flip-flops at John Lewis on Oxford Street and get a shape and polish with Mavala nail colour

With the weather still gloriously sunny, GTG's Uggs have been shoved to the back of the cupboard. But our feet aren't quite flip-flop ready.

Pleasingly, those clever Brazilians at Havaianas have teamed up with Mavala to launch the Havaianas Beauty Bar at John Lewis Oxford Street. For two weeks only, when you purchase a pair of Havaianas (including an additional 15 colours of Havaianas “Slim” styles to choose from) at the store, you’ll be treated to the added bonus of a complimentary shape and polish with a Mavala nail colour. The perfect way to break your feet out of their winter-induced hibernation.

Appointments can be booked at The Havaianas Beauty Bar at John Lewis Oxford Street exclusively from May 19 - June 5 2012 (while stocks last and subject to appointment availability).


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

Is Veganuary wrecking your hair?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Mind

The Christmas self-care tips that mental health experts swear by to keep festive blues at bay

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition

The expert's guide to how to beat the Christmas bloat

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Who

Hair mousse is your BFF for voluminous, thick-looking hair and defined curls

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Fitness

Why autumn is the perfect time to take up running

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Who

Rose brown: how to get this autumn-perfect hair colour

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Nutrition

Ab fab foods: 8 lunch ingredients to burn belly fat

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Skin

Will using a face oil make your breakouts better or worse?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Explore More