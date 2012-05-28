Free pedi with your Havis

With the weather still gloriously sunny, GTG's Uggs have been shoved to the back of the cupboard. But our feet aren't quite flip-flop ready.

Pleasingly, those clever Brazilians at Havaianas have teamed up with Mavala to launch the Havaianas Beauty Bar at John Lewis Oxford Street. For two weeks only, when you purchase a pair of Havaianas (including an additional 15 colours of Havaianas “Slim” styles to choose from) at the store, you’ll be treated to the added bonus of a complimentary shape and polish with a Mavala nail colour. The perfect way to break your feet out of their winter-induced hibernation.

Appointments can be booked at The Havaianas Beauty Bar at John Lewis Oxford Street exclusively from May 19 - June 5 2012 (while stocks last and subject to appointment availability).