Sign up for our sensitive skin masterclass and get a £74.95 organic skincare kit

1 September 2021
bysarah-masterclass

Join Sarah Murrell, founder of award-winning skincare brand By Sarah London for an evening of pampering at our online event

Our latest masterclass is dedicated to pampering sensitive skin and no one knows the subject better than skin expert Sarah Murrell, founder of award-winning organic British skincare brand By Sarah London.

With a background in the beauty industry, Sarah poured all her knowledge into creating the range after her sister Lauren was diagnosed with leukemia. Not only did Sarah became her sister’s stem cell donor, but she also set about finding the gentlest, purest and most hardworking plant-based oils to soothe Lauren’s skin as she recovered.

Since then Sarah has become an expert on skin health inside and out and has acquired a wealth of scientific knowledge on supporting the skin's microbiome and strengthening the skin barrier.

When you sign up for the masterclass, you’ll receive three By Sarah London hero products worth £74.95 with your ticket

What you’ll learn:

* What causes sensitive skin and how skin may look and feel

* How to care for sensitive skin

* Facial massage techniques to support a sensitive skincare ritual

What’s in your goodie bag:

* By Sarah London Hero Facial Oil, 30ml

* By Sarah London Balancer Oil-to-Milk Cleanser, 100ml

* Love & Joy makeup bag, £9.95

Event details

When: Wednesday 15 September 2021 6.30pm – 7.15pm BST

Where: Join via Zoom link (sent via Eventbrite)

Tickets: £15 (plus Eventbrite booking fee)

NB. Goodie bags are shipped by By Sarah London, who makes every effort to ensure it arrives ahead of the class.


