Get The Gloss wins Best Designed Site at the Online Media Awards

We’re considering getting a bigger trophy cabinet here at GTG HQ, as we were lucky enough to bag ourselves another fantastic award last night, this time from the Online Media Awards.

The awards, currently in their fourth year, are organised by leading media and marketing title The Drum and seek to recognise the top players in online news and journalism.

This year’s ceremony was held last night at the five star Marriott Grosvenor Square in London, and saw a range of well known sites up for nomination including The Huffington Post, The Guardian, The Times, CNN, Channel 4 and the BBC, to name but a few.

Competition was judged by an international panel of 25 judges, that included Nick Wrenn of CNN, Bill Hagerty of the British Review Journal and Chairman of the panel Noel Young from ReportBoston.com.

In the face of some pretty stiff competition, we’re delighted to announce that GTG pulled through and won the award for Best Designed Site - and aren’t we excited! This is our fifth award, and joins a successful (if we do say so oursevles) back catalogue including some fabulous trophies from the Good Web Guide, InStyle and P&G.

Other lucky winners on the night included The Guardian, RadioTimes.com and BBC News Online.

Here at GTG we’re all about looking good, and we like to ensure our shiny little site sticks to the same mantra. We wouldn’t be the same without our hardcore team of writers, readers and of course, our fabulous designers, and would like to thank them for all their hard work and dedication. GTG wouldn’t be here without you!

We’ve just time to congratulate our fellow nominees and winners, before pulling out the party hats and celebrating in style.