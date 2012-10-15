Give your workout a Nike ID

From cold, rainy days to early nightfall, there are plenty of excuses not to exercise at this time of year. Thankfully, Nike has stepped in with an exercise pick-me-up in the form of its new iD range (available in-store at Niketown, London and online). With Nike ID, you can customise your favourite Nike shoes, sports tops and accessories using a gym-tastic range of colours, materials and "iDs" (a personal message that makes your item all the more unique).
Just check out the glossed-up pair we had created for us, above. Suddenly exercise seems all the more appealing...
Nike Dunk High iDs, £95, http://store.nike.com
Look your personal best with a new range of customised gym kit from the performance sportswear label
