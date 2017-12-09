The Gloss Report: Christmas Candles

7 / 13

White Company White Christmas Candle, £52

The promise: "Like being surrounded by precious loved ones, our blend of elegant almond blossom, frankincense, neroli and honeysuckle creates a warm and merry glow."

We give it: 5/10

Review: “I am a huge White Company fan. I always purchase the 'Winter' candle every Christmas because I adore the scent and it never fails to disappoint. I've been putting the classic White Christmas candle to the test for the purpose of this edit, however, and I haven't been blown away.”

“A blend of almond blossom, frankincense, neroli and honeysuckle, I imagined my two favourite scents of frankincense and neroli to be the most prominent, but there is such an overpowering aroma of almond that it cancels everything else out and gets a little sickly very quickly. Performance wise however, this is top end of the candle spectrum. With a burn time of 80 hours and three wicks to get through, it's easily going to last you through the festive season, and my inner perfectionist was pleased to see an even burn in terms of wax level. Packaging wise, it’s not set in the usual White Company branded glass. It’s a pretty jar, but I’m a sucker for the usual branding. Of course, it's all down on personal taste and if you love the Christmasy smell of marzipan then this will be just your cup of tea. For my part, I will be sticking to my spicy 'Winter' scent of choice.”

Reviewer: SM