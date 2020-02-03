Glossier's London pop-up shop is now permanent

Back in December Glossier opened up the London pop-up store on Covent Garden's Floral Street - it was originally planned to close on February 9, but owing to the huge popularity is now staying put until the end of the year - plenty of time to stock up on Milky Jelly Cleanser! A far cry from the minimalist-chic decor we've come to expect from the brand, the London pop-up has a distinctly British feel, with custom made floral wallpaper and carpets in punchy reds and pinks, with each room a different colourway.

Each Glossier store is designed to reflect the neighbourhood it's based in (see below for the Boston pop-up), drawing inspiration from the local surroundings, so the London store has been designed to reflect the ornate world of the capital's traditional British social clubs. The surfaces are all covered in a customised floral pattern (no exposed concrete here!) and the space invites visitors through secret doors and hallways to discover Glossier in real life. Staff in pink boiler suits and a sticker indicating their preferred pronoun are on hand to help.

Hidden in the back is the 'Glossier Rooftop', a full-scale installation that pays homage to the iconic London skyline and a certain chimney sweeping scene from Mary Poppins.

All Glossier products will be available to test and shop throughout the space including a limited-edition Glossier London umbrella (thank Poppins again) which will be available exclusively at the pop-up.

For each umbrella sold, Glossier will donate £5 to the Young Women’s Trust, a charity that fights for gender equality and helps struggling young women gain confidence and find work. Get The Gloss' Editorial Director Victoria Woodhall got a sneak preview of the London store before it opened and sent us back theses snaps.

When we were in Boston earlier this year we paid a visit to Glossier's pop-up shop there; it was housed within several millennial pink shipping crates, complete with Instagrammable backdrops, endless products to try and the cutest tick box forms to place your order, before you visited the window to pick up your purchases.