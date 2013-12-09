Glossip Girl: Battle of the baubles

Welcome to the battle of the baubles. You may have noticed it during Thanksgiving at the end of November - pictures of festivities from the holiday, celebrated in the States, suddenly filling up timelines and social media feeds around the world.

The Kardashians shared the all-you-can-eat buffet magnitude of their Thanksgiving lunch in their snaps, Oprah Winfrey shared a picture of herself basting her own turkey (with no make-up, we may add) to her 23m Twitter followers and Julianne Hough shared numerous videos of choreographed dance routines with her entire family – trust us, they are worth a watch. Whatever sense of ‘my turkey’s bigger than your turkey’ it ignited, things have moved up a notch since and turkeys have now been replaced by Christmas trees.

First up atop her gargantuan spruce is supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, posting a picture of herself to her 1.3m followers perched atop a ladder placing the fairy on hers. Then there’s Taylor Swift, seen on her Instagram account sitting meditatively in front of a tree she had installed in her hotel room to her 7m followers. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian shared hers – a tree that’s more lights than pine-cones and needles - to her 6.3m followers.