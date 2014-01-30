Glossip Girl: Celebrities going off the radar

February 2013 and you’d be forgiven for feeling like you were seeing a lot of Anne Hathaway. Her shorn head in Les Miserables, her fresh new crop on the cover of magazines and then of course she walked away with a golden statuette at the Oscars. And then ‘poof’, she was gone. No more press junkets and no more red carpets – she was nowhere to be found.

Rather than becoming yesterday’s news, Hathaway admitted that it was a calculated move on her part to step away from public life after a social media backlash following a series of breathy and over-emotional acceptance speeches: ‘My impression is that people needed a break from me,’ she revealed last week.

Isn’t this the exact opposite of what celebrities, superstars and the A-list want? Isn’t it the case that there’s no such thing as bad publicity?

Glossip Girl soon realised this ‘disappearing device’ isn’t as rare or infrequent as you might think. Singer Adele avoided the limelight as soon as she gave birth to her son Angelo in October 2012, and Kim Kardashian went ‘dark’ immediately after having her baby North West last year for a full five months – emerging only to show off the results of the Atkins diet and her post-baby body . We can practically keep up with the Kardashians’ movements on a daily basis thanks to their reality show and constant stalking by paparazzi, but somehow Kim managed to stay under the radar for nearly half a year. Of course her return to ‘public life’ was signposted by that video with fiancé Kanye. *shudders*