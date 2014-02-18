Glossip Girl: Insta-quotes - the rise of the philosophical and famous

As modern day philosopher Beyoncé Knowles once said; 'If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it.' It's one of the reasons Queen Bey has become the icon she is today - it's almost as if she can see into our hearts, capture our feelings precisely and turn them into the catchiest girl-power anthem we've ever heard. The combination of her wise words and a slick tune never fails to make us feel better.

Not everyone can put the world to rights, and quite frankly rock a phat beat, in the way Mrs Jay-Z can, but that doesn't mean they don't want to try. Lots of stars are offering the same love, wisdom and inspiration as Beyoncé, specifically on Instagram; it's just that they are using someone else's words.

Forget vapid selfies, images of healthy food and indulgent bikini shots - it's all about daily inspiration in your news feed. Cheryl Cole's Instagram is the place to go if you're feeling a little muddled by the world right now. Her last ten updates have included positive affirmations including; 'The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away,' and 'Remember, today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday.' Cheryl may be a beautiful girl, but there's something behind those big brown eyes and if her Instagram is anything to go by, it's wisdom.

Miranda Kerr is never too far from her Instagram account and her latest philosophising came via a Charles Bukowski quote; 'The free soul is rare, but you know it when you see it - basically because you feel good, very good, when you are near or with them.' In Miranda's case, can we read anything into this quote, and her decision to publish it on her official account, just weeks after announcing her split from husband Orlando Bloom?

Intensely private Khloe Kardashian remained tight-lipped about the troubles and struggles in her marriage to Lamar Odom - even keeping the truth about what was happening behind closed doors secret from the majority of her family. However, anyone scanning her Instagram feed would have been in no doubt that things were not right. As news of her marriage breakdown broke she posted; 'I am strong because I've been weak. I am fearless because I've been afraid. I am wise because I have been foolish.'

Insta-quotes have quickly become the new way to say a lot without uttering a single word. As that other modern day poet, Ronan Keating once mused; 'You say it best, when you say nothing at all.' And it seems the stars are doing exactly that.