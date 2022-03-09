Glossy Picks: The new beauty treats making us smile this week

It's all treats and no tricks when it comes to the latest beauty arrivals; we've got the latest lust-worthy palette from Dior to wake up tired, autumn complexions, a vitamin C serum that brightens like no other and an overnight foot cream that will make you eager to hop into bed. Ariana Grande R.E.M., £27 for 30ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Cast aside any snobbery you might have about celebrity fragrance, this floral woody musk from everyone's favourite tiny popstar is every bit as enticing as fragrances three times its price. It has top notes of quince and fig, heart notes of pear blossom and lavender blossom and base notes of tonka bean, white musk and sandalwood. It isn't sweet like you might expect from someone whose main fanbase is teens and really, really lasts. I sprayed it on early evening and could still smell it on my wrist the following morning." Buy it now Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette in 003 Pure Gold, £36

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic design "Dior has released three new shades of their showstopping multi-use illuminating face palettes for A/W 2020, with a quad to suit any skin tone. This palette in particular is all about golden opulence, so luxurious! It features blusher alongside highlighter that all come in glitter, metallic, pearlescent and shimmer finishes. Surprisingly, despite the somewhat intimidating pure gold shade, it’s incredibly versatile and wearable; from a natural healthy shimmer to intense luminosity. Whenever I use it, I secretly feel like an MUA backstage at a Paris Fashion Week show. You can see why it’s such a kit staple, it’s easy-to-use, buildable and all the different textures and finishes give your face beautiful dimension and depth. If you're looking to add some glow back to your complexion this season, try this." Buy it now Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester CCC+Ferulic Brightening Complex 20%, £129 for 59ml

Loved by: Jane Druker, GTG contributor "Wow that name is a mouthful for a serum right? And, admittedly the price is steep, however this next level skincare innovation is literally science condensed: it boasts 20 per cent vitamin concentration, harnessing the power of not one, but three forms of vitamin C (hence the triple C: vitamin C Ester, Ether and Phosphate, a powerful trio if ever there was one). I’ve been using it for the better part of a week and I am hooked, those antioxidants deliver an immediate skin brightening result – after you apply you can walk around make up less and still look like a healthy, vital version of you - plus the nourishing vitamin E benefits mean I don’t need to add a moisturiser to my morning/evening arsenal. I just cleanse, pump three times and smooth all over face and neck for that instant nourishing effect. In addition, the combo of vits plus ferulic acid helps help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots over time. Which is a skin-smoothing bonus for those end-of-summer freckles on my forehead." Buy it now HudaBeauty #FauxFilter Skin Finish Foundation Stick, £27

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "How fab are foundation sticks ? They are really fab, is the answer. They reduce the mess from exploding bottles or overzealous squirters, they are perfect for taking on-the-go and they're completely and utterly foolproof. So in a world full of foundation sticks all fighting for a place at the top, we have a new contender that, quite frankly, may pip them all. The superbrand that is Huda Beauty has just released #FauxFilter, their first-ever foundation stick and it is absolutely brilliant. Available in 39 shades, super creamy, lightweight and moisturising, this formula is perfectly buildable allowing for customisable coverage which is the dream. It's fragrance-free, long-lasting, and sweat-resistant, so not only does it melt into your skin deliciously, but it keeps you looking fresh from day-to-night." Buy it now Divine Eyes Self Heating Eye Mask, £21 for seven

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "If you're yet to try a self-heating eye mask yet, I implore you to jump on the bandwagon ASAP! These lavender-scented ones not only look luxe (much more glam than plain white ones that look a little sanitary towel-esque), but they ease you into a relaxed, dreamy state, preparing for a soothing sleep, staying heated for 15 minutes. They're an essential part of my bedtime routine these days; I can't imagine bedding down without one." Buy it now Medik8 Press and Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic with Enzyme Activator, £25 for 200ml

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, GTG contributor "I love a good liquid exfoliator but until now it’s been almost impossible to combine with retinols. It’s always been one or the other to avoid red, angry skin or other irritations, until Medik8 introduced their Press and Glow Daily. It’s an exfoliating acid toner made with poly hydroxy acid (PHA) that works to resurface the skin but without causing irritation. It also contains 5.5 per cent gluconolactone which exfoliates and hydrates. And if that wasn’t enough it’s been blended with the prickly pear plant, another exfoliant that helps natural cell turnover. It’s early days but used daily alongside my prescription retinol there was no redness or irritation, no doubt thanks to the soothing aloe vera and acai extract. The packaging is a plus too with a press and swipe handy pump delivery system or press and glow as Medik8 calls it. Thank you Medki8 for creating such a genius beauty solution for us retinol users." Buy it now Tarte Shape Tape Dream Team, £39.96

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I'm a sucker for anything shiny so when this set of six of Tarte's heroes came packaged in a purple glittery bag I was sold – not to mention that you save over £69 if you buy it this weekend! And then after this weekend is £48. It contains Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer, Blending Sponge, Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara and the Tarteist Double Take Liner as well as new addition to the family, Face Tape Foundation, a full coverage matte finish foundation the smoothes out my face and doesn't sit in the ever-appearing fine lines." Buy now Glossier Wild Fig Balm Dotcom, £10

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic design "As we head through autumn there is nothing I find more essential than a good lip balm. Honestly dry lips during winter are my absolute nemesis alongside central heating wreaking havoc, my poor pout always pays the price. Enter Balm Dotcom, my ride or die. I never leave the house without it; I’m a big fan of the original and Birthday Cake but when Glossier’s first limited-edition balm comes into play you have to get involved right? It’s the same nourishing, hydrating formula we all know and love, but with an unusual fruity twist. It has the most beautiful sheer coral tint - picture the inside of a fig. I love that it’s just the right amount of pigment, no lipstick needed and lasts well under the mighty face mask test. Plus, it’s the perfect autumnal shade, definitely a guaranteed sell-out, so bag one before they go, forever." Buy it now Victoria Beckham Posh Lipstick in Pop, £34

Loved by: Ophelia Froud, GTG contributor "Need a new lipstick to brighten up your Zoom meetings? Posh has just bought out a new range of luxury lipsticks and called them well…Posh. And posh they are with their beautiful slimline metal packaging and cheeky names inspired by VB’s personal memories like Spice, Girl and Pop. I tried Pop - a cherry red that I would never have worn before lockdown. But then the world changed and so did my lip colour. I became hooked on art director Alexis Foreman’s makeup tutorials ( you can watch the one she did for us here ) and experimented with a red lip. And do you know what? I loved it! It made my Zoom meetings much more glamorous so now I love a red lip and this luxury, clean, vegan formula Pop of colour was the perfect pick me up to bring out my inner Spice Girl on every winter Zoom. Described as a superfood for the lips it’s packed with natural oils and hydrates, nourishes and shines giving my lips a perfect red zig-a-zig-ah" Buy it now Oribe Gold Lust Collection , £102.50

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "I've long wanted to try Oribe's Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil and if you can't treat yourself in the lead up to Christmas then when can you? (I know it's only October, but time has lost all meaning at this point). The oil (which has given me the silkiest, softest strands of my life) comes complete with the Gold Lust Repair and Restore shampoo and conditioner, housed in a beautiful, intricately decorated box inspired by Southwestern indigenous motifs, hand-drawn by native American artist Rowan Harrison of Two Tribes Pottery. The box is made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled paper with soy ink. The formulas themselves are every bit as decadent as the box, with a subtle shimmer in the shampoo and a rich creamy conditioner. It makes hair-washing a joy and my bathroom feels more like a Mayfair salon than ever before." Buy it now Kiss The Moon Dream Night Cream For Feet, £26 for 90g

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic design "One of my pet peeves is going to bed without creaming my hands or feet. Yes, it’s slightly odd however the thought of wasting precious downtime and not waking up with silky smooth skin sends shivers through my spine. Naturally, when I heard about a night cream for feet, specifically designed to send you to slumber, I was intrigued. What I love is it’s hydrating whipped velvety shea butter texture, just enough to soak in and condition the skin but without feeling slippery at all. It has all the usual aromatherapy suspects from lavender and bergamot to cedarwood and chamomile, it’s not overpowering in the slightness but has a lovely subtle calming scent. Great after a long day, workout, or just anyone who wants to soothe tension, tiredness and toughened skin; even better that it’s designed to use in the evening to aid with relaxation and sleep. You won’t even realise until it runs out that it’s become a staple in your wind-down ritual." Buy it now Polished London Whitening Paste and Mouth Cleanse, £29.99