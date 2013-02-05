Glow like JLo with flawless beauty products

5 February 2013
We want JLo's glow and we want it now, writes Kiran Branch

Here at GTG HQ, despite the fact that we have a bountiful supply of beauty products (we know, we know - your heart bleeds), we just can't help but rejoice when a glow-inducing product lands on our desks.

Be it an exfoliator, uber hydrating moisturiser, highlighter or brand spanking new self-tanning product, they send multiple glossy hearts aflutter as soon as they enter the GTG vicinity.

Our insatiable desire for flawless, golden, radiant skin is largely down to one person; JLo. Yes, that's right, Jennifer Lopez. For years now we've coveted the gorgeous Latina's luminous, dewy, sun-kissed complexion. No one does glow quite like JLo and somehow with every passing year she becomes even more divinely radiant; a real-life case of Benjamin Button it would seem. Not that we’re jealous or anything.

As long as Lopez continues to raise the bar, we will keep on our quest for luminosity - and we think we may have found just the products to compete with the queen of radiance herself. Check out our Weekly Edit  for our top glow-getting finds.


