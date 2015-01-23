Going South

Imogen Edwards-Jones is middle-aged, not middle-of-the-road - follow her journey through all that the beauty world has to offer for a woman who will try anything...

Reset all filters

Refine Search


Total results: 97
Sex & Gynae

We tried the 'fanny pack' that wants to detox your vagina

14 February 2019   Imogen Edwards-Jones
Beauty

How Profhilo treatment knocked five years off my face

17 January 2019   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

The no-downtime laser facial that syncs with your heartbeat

5 November 2018   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: Beware the summer stone

24 August 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: Underarm Botox has changed my life

26 July 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
Fitness

Going South: Operation Arse is complete - and now I love exercise

23 July 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: The spray tan of death

10 July 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: Is this the best anti-ageing product of all time?

9 July 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

The 10 golden Amelia Freer rules to live by

25 June 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: The top 10 beauty hacks that actually work

5 June 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
Family

"There's no right time to have a baby"

1 June 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: The underrated power of acupuncture

20 May 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
Skin

Going South: The dracula facial loved by Kim Kardashian

1 May 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

The Madonna-approved facial that really works

17 April 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: The FaceTime workout for a pert Kardashian-worthy bum

3 April 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: Is copying Sienna's bob the easiest way to look younger?

20 March 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: Can a pill make you look and feel younger?

6 March 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: The anti-ageing facial that gets you red carpet-ready

19 February 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: The closest thing to a cure for colds

6 February 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones
article

Going South: Strength and the city

23 January 2015   Imogen Edwards-Jones

If you can't see what you're looking for please search our full content archive.