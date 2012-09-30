The latest street accessory: hair rollers

Sarah Vine 30 September 2012
rollers%20in%20the%20street

Corrie chic seems to be sweeping the nation after Coleen Rooney and even Catherine Zeta-Jones are papped with their hair in rollers. Could Hilda Ogden really be a style icon, asks Sarah Vine

Of all the unlikely style icons Hilda Ogden is perhaps the unlikeliest. Going about your daily chores with head full of plastic loo-roll holders is hardly the most glamorous of looks... or is it? More and more, celebrities and civilians alike are being spotted sporting the modern pre-event rollergirl look: yoga pants, Uggs, full face of make-up - and Velcro hair rollers.

It’s one of those trends that owes much to the more-is-more WAG culture. Katie Price was a pioneer, of course, flitting around LA in the things a few years ago when she was trying to make it big in the States. Coleen Rooney likes a bit of roller action; even Catherine Zeta-Jones has been papped in them.

Lately, though, the craze has been spreading. In the supermarket, sipping coffee in the street, enjoying a quick pre-dinner drink: rollers are the hot girl about town’s newest accessory. It’s all part of a general I’m-so-fabulous-I-don’t-have-to-hide-my-grooming attitude. Rollers: they’re the new manipedi.


You may also like

The electric eyebrow trimmer that finally helped me tidy my brows

To buy for: Diptyque's latest scent Orphéon is freedom, fun and fabulousness

Sarah Vine: 5 things they don't tell you about losing weight

The best at-home hair removal tools, creams and strips


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Skin

Great skincare for under £15? Sali Hughes launches an affordable performance range with Revolution Beauty

Beauty

I'm a beauty founder and this is my £7.99 sleep hack

Makeup

Pat McGrath has released a second Bridgerton makeup collection

Explore More