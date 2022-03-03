Golden Globes 2013: the look of love

Judy Johnson 14 January 2013
get-the-gloss-golden-globes-2013

The award for most covetable trend at the Golden Globes 2013 goes to romantic glamour, reports Judy Johnson

The stars arrived shivering yet smiling on the red carpet last night for the 70th annual Golden Globes ceremony, and there was one trend we couldn't possibly miss: romance.

No, we're not talking about the many smooching couples, from J.Lo and her man Casper to Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner; we're talking all things beauty.

Romanticised glamour was back with many of our leading ladies showing up in nude dresses with plenty of lace to boot, while the hair du jour was a beautifully curly affair, with many side-swept styles.

From loose, tumbling waves sported by Amanda Seyfried and Claire Danes to the retro and sleek locks of Amy Adams, Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez, the ladies won in the style stakes while others tried out simple up-dos and punky quiffs.

To complement their feminine fashion choices, there was a mix of smokey eyes and nude glossy lips. Make-up was soft and simple and seemed to be all about radiance - everyone who went for pale prettiness looked just peachy.

What were your top Golden Globes 2013 moments? If you're in love with these looks, find out how to copy Amy Adams' glossy glamour with our video tutorial on forties film star hair  with hairdressing legend Sam McKnight.

