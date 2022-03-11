Grammys and BAFTAs 2013 worst dressed

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 February 2013
The BAFTAs and the Grammys revealed many red carpet no-nos - who threw the rulebook out the window and needs a good telling off? Ayesha Muttucumaru reports

This weekend’s Grammys and BAFTAs saw a long line of fashion hits and misses and while there were plenty of people who got it right, there were still a good many who got it so, so wrong. Ranging from the indecent to the downright bizarre, we present our nominees for worst-dressed…

Rebel without a cause

Worst offender: Kelly Rowland

This Destiny’s Child alumni clearly didn’t get the memo circulated from awards broadcasters CBS requesting guests to “Please avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples”, as her rather risqué ensemble was capable of making even Hugh Hefner blush. We say show off either your boobs or your bum. Never both, Ms Rowland. No matter how bootylicious you are.

Walking with dinosaurs

Worst offenders: Florence Welch and Katy Perry


Characteristically quirky Florence and Katy can usually be relied on to add some fun to the more mundane of red carpet offerings. However on this occasion we had to hand formal warnings to Welch’s and Perry’s Givenchy and Gucci odes to the prehistoric, and ask that these dresses follow in the footsteps of their predecessors and quickly find their way off the face of the planet.

Hitting a bum note

Worst offender: Marion Cotillard

Ms Cotillard appeared dangerously close to recreating a Jennifer Lawrence-esque wardrobe malfunction with this canary yellow Dior gown at the BAFTAs due to the ill-placed mesh panel positioned just below her bum. Shame really, because from the front it could have easily been a contender for best dressed instead.

So who do you think should walk away with the award for worst red-carpet blunder? Let us know your thoughts below…


