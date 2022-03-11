Grammys and BAFTAs 2013 worst dressed

This weekend’s Grammys and BAFTAs saw a long line of fashion hits and misses and while there were plenty of people who got it right, there were still a good many who got it so, so wrong. Ranging from the indecent to the downright bizarre, we present our nominees for worst-dressed… Rebel without a cause Worst offender: Kelly Rowland

This Destiny’s Child alumni clearly didn’t get the memo circulated from awards broadcasters CBS requesting guests to “Please avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples”, as her rather risqué ensemble was capable of making even Hugh Hefner blush. We say show off either your boobs or your bum. Never both, Ms Rowland. No matter how bootylicious you are. Walking with dinosaurs Worst offenders: Florence Welch and Katy Perry





Characteristically quirky Florence and Katy can usually be relied on to add some fun to the more mundane of red carpet offerings. However on this occasion we had to hand formal warnings to Welch’s and Perry’s Givenchy and Gucci odes to the prehistoric, and ask that these dresses follow in the footsteps of their predecessors and quickly find their way off the face of the planet. Hitting a bum note Worst offender: Marion Cotillard