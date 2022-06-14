Grab some granny glamour

Golden oldies are having a bit of a moment as Sir Tom Jones wows a new, younger audience through BBC's The Voice and DJs Beryl and Betty scoop a Sony Award at the joint age of 176. Add in the Diamond Jubilee and Pudsey and Ashleigh's old-school music hall charms on Britain’s Got Talent and there’s a distinct vintage vibe in the air. Not everyone can – or would want to – go the whole hog with this trend (although if you do, we can heartily recommend the services of WilliamVintage in Marylebone, whose shop is an Aladdin’s cave of astonishingly beautiful, other-era creations), but you can have a bit of casual fun with the look by backdating your accessories.

Granny’s jewellery box is the inspiration for many of this season’s loveliest designs, whether you’re looking for the real thing or just a cheap and cheerful imitation. Turquoise and amethyst are popular colours, but you can’t go wrong with a coral floral: basically anything candy-coloured will be right on the money. Also, anything with a rosebud or a starburst exemplifies the look: flora and fauna too. Choose gold or weathered materials, even better if you can find a coloured ceramic. The busier the better: think bonkers Sixties shapes or over-the-top cocktail hour jewels.

(From left to right: Hollywood granny, Grand granny, Mad granny)

Glamour granny Kenneth Jay Lane 22-karat gold-plated Swarovski crystal earrings, £90, Net-a-porter.com

Mad granny ASOS Premium Darling Bug necklace, £60, Asos.com

Cocktail granny Kenneth Jay Lane gunmetal-plated Swarovski crystal ring, £145, Net-a-porter.com

Hollywood granny Miu Miu crystal and glass drop clip earrings, £135, Net-a-porter.com

Grand granny Manhattan Pearls Park Avenue necklace, £395, Astleyclarke.com

Exotic granny Susan Caplan vintage gold tone coloured glass pendant necklace, £169, Asos.com