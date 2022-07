On September 29th 2014, GTG co-founder Sarah Vine was featured in GQ and Editorial Intelligence's 100 most connected women of 2014 . Named as 'an influencer' - somebody who is "widely admired and followed", they wrote: "She is a strong woman in a strong position. She writes a column for the Daily Mail, has a contacts book stuffed full of journalists and politicians and a health and beauty site, Get The Gloss."