GTG featured in Stella magazine

On 17th August 2014, GTG was featured in Stella magazine’s Perfect 10 favourite health and wellness websites.

Describing it as “The Wellness umbrella of the beauty website”, Stella called GTG “young, fun and motivational” and described it as the place to go to find “interviews with poster celebrities of current wellness trends, such as Karlie Kloss, as well as sportswear news, mini-workout videos from Britain’s hottest fitness classes, and expert advice on health issues from bad posture to bunions.”