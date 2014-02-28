GTG featured in The Independent

28 February 2014

The Independent featured GTG in their list of the top 10 online beauty retailers in February 2014

On February 28th 2014 GTG was named as one of the 10 best online beauty retailers in  The Independent . They said: “What I love about this slick site, is they’re not bound to certain brands, so can pick and choose across thousands of products available on lots of different beauty sites. Alongside the products there’s beauty and health advice and helpful how-to videos featuring industry makeup artists and top hair stylist legends.”


