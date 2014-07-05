GTG featured in The Times on July 5th

On July 5th 2014, our Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor was featured in The Times in their Body and Soul section for a feature on career women who train like athletes.

Speaking exclusively about how she managed to drop two dress sizes in two years, Susannah said: “Train hard, eat clean and rest well: these are my three pillars of health and I’ve stuck to them at least 80 per cent of the time ever since. The other 20 per cent? Honestly, I’m no alfalfa-eating, macrobiotic-munching freak. I drink cocktails sometimes, cappucinos daily, eat parmesan and steal the kids’ ice cream frequently. Health and fitness are often just about small tweaks (like me cutting out sugar) that make the real change.”