GTG loves: Dr Brandt Glow Overnight Serum

Anything that works its magic while we snooze is a winner in our books, but when we wake up as radiant and airbrushed as we do when we apply this super serum, the product in question deserves a special mention.



This Dr Brandt Glow Overnight Serum is the stuff of dreams, transforming lacklustre complexions from dull to dazzling by blurring the appearance of pesky lines, wrinkles and enlarged pores. Formulated with a time-released 2% retinol complex, this potion stimulates new cell turnover to improve skin’s texture and tone.

With retinol being one of the most powerful anti-ageing and skin-smoothing dermatological ingredients out there, this serum gives blah and bleary skin the boot whilst also counteracting the inflammation, redness and irritation traditionally associated with retinoid products. Gwyneth Paltrow uses this miracle molecule to maintain her dewy, youthful visage, and frankly, anything good enough for Gwynnie is good enough for the Gloss.



In addition to its forward-thinking retinoid formula, the serum’s Hydra-Balance complex hydrates the skin by regulating water flow through cell membranes, so your skin will be baby-soft and looking like it was born yesterday.



Smooth on in the evening post-cleansing and put your feet up. This elixir of life is also free from parabens and sulfates; it really is the gentle giant of the skincare world. Glow get ‘em.