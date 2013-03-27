GTG loves: Dr Brandt Glow Overnight Serum

Anna Hunter 27 March 2013
get-the-gloss-dr-brandt-overnight-serum-1
catwalking.com

Anna Hunter finds the dreamy overnight serum that's bound to banish nightmare skin situations

Anything that works its magic while we snooze is a winner in our books, but when we wake up as radiant and airbrushed as we do when we apply this super serum, the product in question deserves a special mention.

This Dr Brandt Glow Overnight Serum  is the stuff of dreams, transforming lacklustre complexions from dull to dazzling by blurring the appearance of pesky lines, wrinkles and enlarged pores. Formulated with a time-released 2% retinol complex, this potion stimulates new cell turnover to improve skin’s texture and tone.

MORE GLOSS: Check out this week's edit of the best beauty products

With retinol being one of the most powerful anti-ageing and skin-smoothing dermatological ingredients out there, this serum gives blah and bleary skin the boot whilst also counteracting the inflammation, redness and irritation traditionally associated with retinoid products. Gwyneth Paltrow uses this miracle molecule to maintain her dewy, youthful visage, and frankly, anything good enough for Gwynnie is good enough for the Gloss.

In addition to its forward-thinking retinoid formula, the serum’s Hydra-Balance complex hydrates the skin by regulating water flow through cell membranes, so your skin will be baby-soft and looking like it was born yesterday.

Smooth on in the evening post-cleansing and put your feet up. This elixir of life is also free from parabens and sulfates; it really is the gentle giant of the skincare world. Glow get ‘em.


You may also like

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store

How to fix it when fake tan goes wrong


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Skin

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening

Beauty

May empties 2022: What our beauty editors finished this month

Explore More