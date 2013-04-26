Gwyneth Paltrow's underwear gaff

By now, we’ve all seen the pics of Gwyneth Paltrow donning THAT daringly sheer, thigh-baring bold Antonio Berardi dress at the Iron Man 3 premiere. With legs stretching from here to the North Pole, there’s no denying that the 40-year-old Oscar winner has a figure to die for and one that many a twenty-something would love to have too.



So this isn’t about criticising the newly crowned World’s Most Beautiful Woman’s gutsy dress choice - if anyone could pull it off, Gwynnie could - but rather what she said about it afterwards.

When quizzed about her noticeable absence of underwear on The Ellen Degeneres Show, she commented that she “kind of had a disaster, I was doing a show and I changed there and I went and I couldn’t wear any underwear. I don’t think I can tell this story on TV!” She added “Let’s just say everyone went scrambling for a razor... so I went from being the most beautiful to the most humiliated in one day.”



Call us cynics but very little gets overlooked nowadays in the life of the media-savvy celebrity with a team of highly experienced PR executives and an entourage of assistants at their every beck and call. Throw in the months of organisation, preening, primping and preparation which goes into getting red-carpet ready, and surely she must have known how revealing her outfit was and her team must have made sure that she had made the necessary, ahem, grooming arrangements?



We say, there’s no need to patronise us and pretend this was all last minute. Instead be honest about the amount of planning that goes into the whole process and just own it. Even if you don’t own a decent pair of undies.