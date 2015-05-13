H&M announces new range of beauty products

Swedish fashion house H&M has announced that as of this September 2015 it will be rolling out an extensive range of beauty products entitled “fashion for the face”. The new collections are estimated to comprise of more than 700 different products at the launch date, with more than 1,000 different products being added to the shelves shortly thereafter. Products will include face cosmetics, nail polish, bath and body products as well as hairstyling tools - and, as is traditional for H&M, everything will come with a cheap and cheerful price tag.

H&M has also announced that the new beauty department will include multiple lines of cosmetics, ranging from ‘Conscious Beauty’, to their organic, ‘sustainable’ beauty range that uses paraben-, silicone-, GMO-, synthetic fragrance-, and dye-free formulas, perfectly packaged within recycled materials.

Since the revelation there’s been much beauty buzz about the possible collaborations that could result. Indeed, since H&M launched they’ve worked with everyone from Karl Lagerfeld and Alexander Wang to Madonna and Stella Mccartney - so when it comes to the world of cosmetic possibilities the world is truly their oyster...